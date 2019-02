× 6-car pileup jams rush hour traffic on SR-163

SAN DIEGO — A six-car pileup jammed traffic at the peak of rush hour Friday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on southbound State Route 163 near Genesee Avenue in the Mission Valley area. Traffic was stop-and-go back to State Route 52.

6 car accident on the right shoulder in #MissionValley on 163 SB after Genesee Ave, stopped traffic back to Kearny Villa Rd #SDtraffic — TTWN San Diego (@TotalTrafficSD) February 23, 2019

Officials did not immediately say if anyone was injured.