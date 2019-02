CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two South Bay parks were forced to close Thursday amid rain and wind that knocked over trees.

This tree just barely missed falling onto this house here at Hilltop Park. City of Chula Vista has now closed the park down. ⁦@fox5sandiego⁩ pic.twitter.com/88dPWiE8Km — Jacob Cervantes (@jacobcervantesn) February 22, 2019

Hilltop Park and Eucalyptus Park in Chula Vista will remain closed until crews can remove the toppled trees, the city tweeted. Officials explained that grass was too rain-soaked for the crews to move in immediately. Sports fields were also closed at the parks.