SAN DIEGO — At least one shot was fired during an armed robbery at the Adult Depot in the Midway District Thursday night, police said.

The robbery was reported around 7:45 p.m. at the business off Pacific Highway.

There were no reports anyone was hit by gunfire, according to San Diego police.

Police were searching for a gunman who was seen driving a grey Honda away from the business.

