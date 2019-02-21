South-moving storm douses county with rain, snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - More rain and snow are expected in San Diego County Thursday, prompting five rural school districts to cancel classes.

The county Office of Education announced Wednesday evening that campuses in the Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Springs School District will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

The south-moving storm will continue to douse the county with periods of showers continuing until late Thursday evening, forecasters said.

In a 24-hour period ending around 3 a.m., Descanso had the highest precipitation total, with 1.35 inches, followed by 1.28 at the Hensaw Dam; 1.13 in Mesa Grande and Pine Hills; 0.87 in Alpine; 0.84 at Skyline Ranch; 0.81 in Warner Springs, 0.76 in Pine Valley; 0.66 in Poway and Harbison Canyon; 0.63 in Valley Center; 0.55 in Santee; 0.51 in Barona and 0.45 in La Mesa and Ramona, according to the National Weather Service.

Other rainfall totals around the county included 0.42 of an inch at Brown Field; 0.38 in Kearny Mesa; 0.32 in Fallbrook; 0.31 in San Ysidro; 0.26 in Escondido; 0.23 at Fashion Valley; 0.20 in San Felipe and 0.10 at Lindbergh Field.

The storm is expected to bring around a half-inch of rainfall to coastal areas Thursday, anywhere from a half-inch to an inch to inland-valley areas, 1 to 1.5 inches in the mountains, and one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch in the deserts, forecasters said.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet by Thursday evening, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

As of Wednesday evening, Palomar Mountain had received around 3 inches of snow, Miller said, adding that other snowfall totals were not immediately available.

From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening, the storm could drop up to a foot of snow near the top of Mount Laguna as well as Cuyamaca Peak and up to 8 inches in Julian, the meteorologist said.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday for the local mountains.

NWS officials warned that the icy conditions and considerable snowfall will make travel to those locales hazardous over the period.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency," the weather service warned.

Sunny skies are expected Friday, but temperatures will remain well below average because the region remains under a cold air mass, Miller said.