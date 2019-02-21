Snowy roads snarl evening commute near Alpine

Posted 9:15 PM, February 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:30PM, February 21, 2019

ALPINE, Calif. — Snow and ice-covered roads created a rough evening commute for drivers in parts of East County Thursday.

The Willows Road exit off eastbound Interstate 8 was backed up for nearly a mile as cars moved slowly along the slick roads.

Multiple crashes could be seen in the area, where cars had flipped and spun out. One driver walked away with only a bruised knee after their car had flipped.

Caltrans crews were called out to clear snow from the roads.

Many drivers who were not prepared with chains were forced to turn around and head west back towards San Diego.

