Mt. Laguna receives nearly 2 feet of snow in less than 48 hours

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. -- Snow has piled up on Mount Laguna consistently since Wednesday afternoon, making for nearly two feet of snow and likely a very busy weekend for visitors.

Snow plows have also been working overtime, with the San Diego County Department of Public Works making constant trips up and down the mountain just to try and keep up with all the continuing snowfall.

California Highway Patrol has also been making regular rounds, checking on drivers and making sure people are prepared.

"It’s treacherous out here. It’s dangerous. If you don’t have to be out here, you really probably shouldn’t right now because you’re just putting yourself at risk," said CHP Officer Travis Garrow.

For those brave enough to make the drive, they’ve had the chance to take in a lot beauty and even get some exercise.

Scott Wentworth has been cross country skiing for nearly four decades and said this is by far one of best years he’s seen.

"I haven’t Alpine skied -- you know, with the chair lifts and all that -- in quite a few years. That’s why I always come up here, because I love to ski and I love the solitude, too," said Wentworth.

That’s one way to get out and enjoy all this snow! ❄️ #MtLaguna @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/MVj8QKHeNj — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 21, 2019

CHP is urging people to wait until the snowfall dies down before they attempt to hit the roads up to Mt. Laguna. As of Thursday evening, chains are required. If you have an all-wheel-drive car, CHP is requiring drivers to at least have chains in the vehicle as a precaution.