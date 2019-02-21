Monkees singer Peter Tork dies at 77

LOS ANGELES – Monkees bassist and singer Peter Tork died Thursday of unknown causes. He was 77.

Tork played with the Monkees from their earliest days as a made-for-TV band in the Sixites through their recent reunion tours.

Tork’s official Facebook page announced his passing Thursday morning.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world.”

“We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, dedication and support of our ‘boss.’ Having you in our world has meant so very much to all of us. Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share.”

I’m sad to hear about Peter Tork passing. I thought The Monkees were great and Peter will be missed. Love & mercy to Peter’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NquzjTmtFx — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 21, 2019