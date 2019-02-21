Men escape after armed robbery near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Two men walked up to two people sitting in their car near San Diego State and robbed them at gunpoint Wednesday night, campus police said.

The two victims were on Montezuma Road North Alley, not far from the SDSU Sports Deck, around 8:30 p.m. Police said the men walked up to them and pulled pistols, demanding the people hand over their belongings. Then they ran away with the property, hopping in a teal green Chevy Cavalier driven by a third person, and drove off.

Police said one of the victims suffered a minor injury during the robbery, but they didn’t specify exactly how they were hurt.

The University Police Department said witnesses described both men as Hispanic and in their 20s. The first man was described as heavy set, having “light brown” skin and standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The second was described as having “medium brown” skin and standing about six feet tall.

None of the people involved were directly affiliated with the school, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 619-531-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, and reference Case #19005757.