It’s official: Padres sign Manny Machado

Posted 3:38 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, February 21, 2019

SAN DIEGO - Major League Baseball All-Star Manny Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres, the team announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Machado will join the Padres for the 2019 season after agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million contract, the team said in a news release. The deal surpassed Alex Rodriguez's 10-year, $252 million deal in 2001 with the Texas Rangers. The contract with Machado, 26, contains a player opt-out after 2023.

Machado's contract is the biggest free-agent contract in the history of American sports, MLB Insider Mark Feinsand reported.

Related Story
Former Padres All-Star weighs in on Manny Machado

“Manny Machado is a generational talent, and we’re ecstatic that he’s chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform,” Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. “This momentous agreement speaks volumes to the direction of our organization, as well as our commitment to bringing a World Series Championship to the Friar Faithful and the City of San Diego.”

Machado will wear No. 13.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.