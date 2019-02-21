It’s official: Padres sign Manny Machado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Major League Baseball All-Star Manny Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres, the team announced Thursday.

It's OFFICIAL! The #Padres have signed Manny Machado to a 10-year contract through the 2028 season. Welcome to San Diego, Manny! https://t.co/zr5ZnD82Sy pic.twitter.com/F8jImsTziD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 21, 2019

The 26-year-old Machado will join the Padres for the 2019 season after agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million contract, the team said in a news release. The deal surpassed Alex Rodriguez's 10-year, $252 million deal in 2001 with the Texas Rangers. The contract with Machado, 26, contains a player opt-out after 2023.

Machado's contract is the biggest free-agent contract in the history of American sports, MLB Insider Mark Feinsand reported.

“Manny Machado is a generational talent, and we’re ecstatic that he’s chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform,” Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. “This momentous agreement speaks volumes to the direction of our organization, as well as our commitment to bringing a World Series Championship to the Friar Faithful and the City of San Diego.”

Machado will wear No. 13.