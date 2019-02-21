Freeze warning causes concern for plant nurseries

Posted 7:41 PM, February 21, 2019, by

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Cold weather in San Diego County is prompting nurseries to take extra precautions to protect their plants.

Sean Peer at El Plantio nursery in Escondido told FOX 5 workers have moved their cold-sensitive plants in a green house located at the back of the nursery.  Other plants that are in high demand are left out covered with a frost sheet. Unfortunately, some plants they couldn't protect.

"You can't protect them all," Peer said. "During the frost near Christmas and New Years, we had a plant that was out and it turned brown and wilted a couple of days later."

Peer also said that during the cold weather months, most people don't go outside and garden. And that's a negative impact on his business.

For those who have plants at home, Peer encourages using a "frost sheet" to protect them.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.