FOX 5 to broadcast San Diego Seals lacrosse games

SAN DIEGO — The first-place San Diego Seals and FOX 5 San Diego are proud to announce a broadcast partnership that will bring San Diegans first-class coverage of the team’s inaugural lacrosse season. Named the team’s flagship linear television partner, FOX 5 will deliver live and produced game content for the remainder of the year.

On Saturday, March 2, the Seals home game against the Vancouver Warriors (with the winner claiming the season series) will air live on the network at 7:00 p.m.PT. FOX 5 sports reporter Kalyn McMackin will join the broadcast from the field level between the benches.

“We are thrilled to partner with the San Diego Seals and bring the action and excitement of lacrosse to television on March 2,” said Scott Heath, FOX 5 President and General Manager. “The Seals have created a groundswell here in San Diego, with a tremendous following and great attendance. FOX 5 is proud to deliver a local lacrosse game to our viewers along with over 820 hours of live sports on FOX 5.”

The station will also showcase Seals games condensed down to 30 minutes, featuring a blitz of great goals, amazing saves and big hits. Seals in 30 debuts this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with an airing of the team’s first home game against Vancouver.

“Everyone loves highlights,” said Steve Govett, the president of the Seals. “Now more than ever, people want to see what happened – and how! We shared a vision with Scott [Heath] and his management team, and instantly recognized that we make great partners. Seals in 30 is the ‘Reader’s Digest’ version of our games.”

Lower-level family four-packs and Seals merchandise will be given away on-air on FOX 5 in the days leading up to the March 2 home game.

‘SEALS IN 30’ BROADCAST SCHEDULE

OPPONENT AIR DATE TIME (PACIFIC) Vancouver Warriors Sat., Feb. 23 4:30 p.m. Vancouver Warriors Sun., March 10 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Wings Sat., March 23 4:30 p.m. Saskatchewan Rush Sat., March 30 7:30 p.m. Calgary Roughnecks Sun., April 7 4:30 p.m. Georgia Swarm Sat., April 13 9:30 p.m. New England Black Wolves Sun., April 14 6:30 p.m. Saskatchewan Rush Fri., April 19 2:30 p.m. Colorado Mammoth Sat., April 27 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Bandits Fri., May 3 2:30 p.m.

Dates and times subject to change without notice. Home games in italics.