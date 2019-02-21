Dogs abandoned at local park have recovered and are ready for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A pair of badly neglected terriers found at a North County park have recovered and are now ready for adoption, the San Diego Humane Society said Thursday.

The dogs, available at the Humane Society's Escondido Campus," are "sweet and friendly" and are ready for their new forever home, volunteers say. The dogs, named Abbott and Costello, became available at 10 a.m. after a weeks-long recovery process.

The two terriers who were abandoned at Mountain View Park in Escondido a few weeks ago are now ready for adoption at our Escondido Campus! They are so sweet and friendly! pic.twitter.com/fG37ZmKzdN — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 21, 2019

According to a witness, a person in a gray car dumped the dogs near an empty lot at Mountain View Park on Feb. 3. Officers with the Humane Society’s law enforcement unit found the animals at the park and brought them to the organization’s Escondido campus.

The terriers were quarantined after testing positive for parasites. The dogs arrived coated in mud and fleas, and had heavily matted fur. Animal care staff gave them emergency examinations and cleaned them up.

We are looking for information to identify the person who dumped two severely neglected terriers at Mountain View Park in Escondido on Sunday, Feb. 3. Call 619-299-7012 if you have any information. https://t.co/58ki2NmXTH pic.twitter.com/IopQ1pSGY9 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 7, 2019

Officers have opened a felony cruelty investigation into the dogs’ abandonment. They are also still attempting to locate the people responsible for abandoning nine, 10-14-day old puppies in a sealed dog food bag at Kit Carson Park — about four miles away from Mountain View — on Feb. 1.

“For the second time in less than a week, we have a person abandoning helpless animals in an Escondido park,” Humane Society Law Enforcement Sgt. Laurel Monreal said at the time. “We want the public to know, anyone who needs help with their animals can bring them to us without judgment.”

San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of the two terriers. County residents with information regarding the case can contact the Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 or Humane Society Law Enforcement at (619) 299-7012.