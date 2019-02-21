× City, Marines to collaborate on issues of mutual interest

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to work together on overlapping issues.

The city and Marine Corps bases such as Air Station Miramar and Camp Pendleton have worked together on similar issues for years in an informal capacity. The new memorandum outlines the city’s plan to meet regularly with the Marines to discuss and identify new ways to collaborate on issues like unmanned aircraft, renewable energy and the implementation of the city’s Get It Done app on local military bases.

“San Diego and the Marine Corps have a long history working together and this agreement is a testament to our partnership,” Maj. Gen. Vincent Coglianese said. “Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and the city of San Diego have significant ties with infrastructure and utilities, and both see opportunities to partner in developing innovative solutions on resilience, improved services, and transportation.”

City representatives will begin meeting regularly with the Marine Corps Installations Command to exchange ideas on developing technology that benefits both sides.

The city will also include the Marine Corps as one of its more than 20 partners in a regional consortium on drone technology. The U.S. Department of Transportation selected San Diego last year for a pilot program on drone technology testing.

“We’re building on the long tradition of collaboration between the U.S. military and the city of San Diego and taking that partnership to the next level for the betterment of the San Diego region,” Faulconer said. “We will share our experiences, share our discoveries, and share how advanced technology can benefit the people we serve.”