Candle sparks house fire in Vista

VISTA, Calif. – A candle was blamed for causing a fire that destroyed a home in Vista, the homeowner said Thursday morning.

The fire destroyed a house on the 1900 block of Buena Creek Road in Vista. It started around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Four people and two dogs were inside the home when the flame from a burning candle spread, the homeowner told FOX 5.

“My main concern was making sure the homeowner was okay. We came over as fast as we could to make sure no one was hurt and out of the house,” a neighbor said. “The owner said everyone was good.”

Dramatic video of a Vista home up in flames - caused by a falling candle, according to the homeowner. 4 adults, 2 dogs got out ok. @fox5sandiego @SDNVtv pic.twitter.com/5IzNrqKp3y — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) February 21, 2019

Multiple fire agencies responded to the property to battle the flames. The recent rain formed a small river around the property and made it difficult to get to, a witness said.

There was an issue with a nearby powerline. San Diego Gas & Electric crews went to the property and secured the area.