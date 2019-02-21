Calif. sheriff releases graphic bodycam video of deadly shooting involving deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA, Calif. – Napa County Sheriff’s Department released dramatic body camera video that appears to show a driver fire a shot at a deputy, who then returned fire, killing the man.

The deputy’s body-worn camera captured the events leading up to the deadly shooting of Javier Hernandez Morales from Sunday night, Napa County Undersheriff Jon Crawford said Wednesday.

Deputy Riley Jarecki approached a car that she deemed suspiciously parked on Henry Road around 11 p.m. She walked up to the driver’s side window of the car and attempted to talk to Morales. When Morales opened the window, he appears to fire a gun at Jarecki, narrowly missing her, Crawford said.

Jarecki makes an emergency radio call saying, “shots fired” and moves to the passenger side of the car. She fires her gun at the car, killing Morales, Crawford said.

Morales had an arrest warrant and a loaded rifle was found inside his car, Crawford said.

Jarecki was not injured in the shooting and was placed on leave.

The investigation was being conducted by the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, which consists of investigators with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Napa Police Department and the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.