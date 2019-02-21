Arrest made in string of armed robberies

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of carrying out four armed robberies throughout the last month.

Around 2:45 p.m., detectives arrested Robb Dally in the 4100 block of Market Street, according to San Diego police.

Police say the following businesses were targeted: a Metro PCS store on Oceanview Boulevard on Jan. 22, a Metro PCS store on University Avenue on Jan. 23, a Shell gas station on F Street on Jan. 31 and a Jack in the Box on Euclid Ave. the same day.

Dally was charged with four counts of armed robbery. He will be in court on Monday.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call SDPD’s Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299.