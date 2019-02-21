2 more arrested in case of man gunned down in PB bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two more men have been arrested in the case of a murder at a Pacific Beach home late last year, police announced Thursday.

Carlos Yslas, 24, and Pedro Ramirez, 27, were already in custody for unrelated charges when they were "re-arrested" and charged in connection with the Dec. 29 shooting of 44-year-old Marcantony Mendivil at his home, San Diego Police said.

Investigators say a group of people, some wearing masks and gloves and at least one armed with a shotgun, burst into the home on Wilbur Avenue near Soledad Mountain Road, and killed Mendivil in his bedroom.

Two men, 50-year-old Paul Weinberger and 37-year-old Freddy Sosa, were arrested a short time later. Both have pleaded not guilty and are being held on $10 million bail. But investigators said all along that they were still searching for more suspects.

Yslas and Ramirez will be arraigned Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.