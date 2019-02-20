Worker killed when airplane tire explodes at SoCal airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man was killed when an airplane tire exploded at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana Tuesday night, an airport official said.

Brandon Allison, 37, of Fullerton, was working with another contractor around 11:20 p.m. when a 4-foot-tall tire exploded, authorities said. The work was being performed in the terminal 3 airline workshop on a tire that was not attached to an airplane, according to airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson.

The impact from the explosion caused traumatic injuries to one of the contractors, according to Thompson.

Orange County Sheriff's Department said Allison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second contractor was not injured in the incident, KTLA reported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.