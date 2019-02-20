Up to 2 feet of snow predicted for county mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Another cold storm started moving over San Diego County Wednesday, carrying heavy snow for the mountains and rain for lower elevations, according to forecasts.

Mt. Laguna was expected to receive the heaviest snowfall, with well over a foot of fresh powder expected through Wednesday night and up to two feet by Thursday night. Palomar Mountain was expected to receive 12 to 18 inches of snow. Lower elevation mountain communities, such as Julian, were expecting eight to 12 inches.

Snow will impact the mountain communities this afternoon through Thursday night ❄️ / Snow levels will drop to 2000-2500 ft by Thursday evening / Accumulations will be highest above 6000 ft #cawx #snow pic.twitter.com/biCpE0aY1k — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 20, 2019

The heaviest snow was predicted to fall Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

A winter storm warning for heavy snow goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will last through 1 a.m. Friday. Residents were warned to stay off the roads in mountain areas unless they were prepared with chains and other safety precautions. People traveling over Interstate 8 to Imperial County or in other high-elevation areas during the storm were advised to bring emergency provisions including an extra flashlight, food, water and warm clothing in their cars.

Snow showers were expected to linger near the mountains through Friday.

Wednesday night around the county was expected to be partly cloudy, with showers starting in the afternoon and increasing in the evening.