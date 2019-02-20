Tree topples on parked car in Carlsbad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A tree fell over in the front yard of a Carslbad home early Wednesday, landing on a car parked in the driveway and blocking the sidewalk and part of the street.

The tree fell over at around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Pontiac Drive. City crews came out and worked overnight cutting branches and clearing debris from the public sidewalk and the street, but they left the bulk of the downed tree, which was on private property. As of 9 a.m., a black Kia sedan was still under the toppled tree. City officials said the homeowner was responsible for hauling away what is left of the tree.

A woman who lives in the home said the sound of the tree crashing down startled and confused her.

"Like a loud rumble, kind of like an earthquake in a way. I remember taking a deep breath because it sounded so close and I was with my daughter. And the first thing was, 'Oh my god, what was that?'" she said.

Trees have been toppling all around the county after all of the recent rain storms. Just last week, a large oak tree crashed in the roof of a home in Escondido, narrowly missing the homeowners, who were in bed sleeping.