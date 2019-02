EL CAJON, Calif. — A tank truck with a full load of diesel fuel rolled onto its side on a highway in El Cajon Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on southbound state Route 67 near Fletcher Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials closed the right two lanes and offramp.

The fuel was not leaking and crews planned to pump out the diesel and right the rig.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.