Storm damages local sanctuary for big cats, bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. -- Workers at the Alpine animal sanctuary "Lions, Tigers & Bears" were still cleaning up from last week's storm on Wednesday, with word of more rainy, snowy days on the way.

Sanctuary grounds were still wet and muddy mid-week. Erosion, flooding and mud flows caused roughly $150,000 in damage, Gigi Theberge, the sanctuary's Communications Director, said. Surface-level repair projects were nearly complete Wednesday, but long-term solutions to flooding on the property will take more time and money.

The 93-acre animal rescue, sanctuary and educational facility is "actively fundraising" to install underground pipes, drainage and culverts, and to entirely regrade sections of the property, among other projects.

You can read more about the sanctuary's work and how to donate to their cause on their website.

Read our full storm coverage for Wednesday and Thursday here.