Sexual predator could be released in East County

SAN DIEGO — A convicted sex offender could soon be released from a state hospital and placed in the Jacumba Hot Springs community, but local residents can weigh in on his potential release beginning Wednesday.

Alan Earl James, 56, was convicted in 1981 and 1986 for several sex- related felonies involving at least three minor victims and sentenced to 28 years in state prison, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

James, who is classified as a “sexually violent predator,” was committed to Coalinga State Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment “for an indeterminate term.” James petitioned for a monitored conditional release last July, prosecutors said, and on Tuesday, the California Department of State Hospitals proposed to place James at 45612 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs, a property under the jurisdiction of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

From Wednesday until March 6, the public will have the opportunity to submit comments regarding James’ placement, which will be forwarded to the California Department of State Hospitals and San Diego County Superior Court prior to a March 22 court hearing regarding James’ proposed placement. The Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement — or SAFE — Task Force will submit the comments to the court in a formal response on March 22.

Comments can be submitted via email to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org or by calling 858-495-3619, or by mailing to SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA, 92123.

Public comments will also be accepted during the March 22 hearing.