SeaWorld closed Thursday due to rain, gusty winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- SeaWorld San Diego will be closed Thursday, Feb. 21 due to significant rain and gusty winds in the forecast.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," Director of Communications David Koontz said in a statement to media.

The park plans to reopen on Friday.

Sixteen people were rescued from SeaWorld's Bayside Skyride Monday night after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker, halting the ride. The riders were stuck in five gondolas, some of which were suspended above Mission Bay. Of the riders, seven were children, including one baby.