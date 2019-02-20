Police: Man takes out stop signs, almost hits pedestrians while fleeing crash

SAN DIEGO — Police caught a man suspected of running off after a crash on the freeway in Mission Valley Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. when a man driving “aggressively” smashed into another car near the exit for Mission Center Drive on Interstate 8. The driver of the car that was hit was uninjured, but the man who allegedly caused the crash ran away.

A few minutes later, he was spotted on Mission Bay Drive, where he ran into two stop signs and narrowly missed hitting a couple pedestrians, according to officers. The driver finally came to a stop near the Bahia Hotel.

Officers said they were forced to tackle the man and wrestle him into handcuffs after he refused their instructions.

The man was taken to the hospital but police did not share details about his condition.