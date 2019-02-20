× Main break leaves residents without water overnight

SAN DIEGO – A 12-inch concrete water main broke in Chollas Creek Tuesday night and left people without water overnight

The water was shut off around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fairmount and Home avenues.

Twenty customers remained without water service Wednesday morning, according to City of San Diego spokesman Arian Collins. A water wagon was on site for customers to get water for cooking, drinking and other needs.

City of San Diego Public Utilities Department crews have been working on repairs. They were backfilling the hole and preparing to recharge the main Wednesday by 10 a.m.