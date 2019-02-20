Homes evacuated after military ordnance found

SAN DIEGO — Half a dozen homes in Mira Mesa were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a military ordnance was found, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were called to a residence on Avenida Del Gato near Westmore Road around 3:30 p.m. when people cleaning out the home found at least one box containing some type of military ordnance.

About 14 people were told to leave their homes and were not expected to be allowed back inside for several hours.

The San Diego Fire Bomb Squad was being assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and an explosive ordnance disposal team.