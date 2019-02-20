× Escondido councilwoman announces bid for supervisor

ESCONDIDO, Calif. –Escondido City Councilwoman Olga Diaz Wednesday announced her 2020 candidacy for the Board of Supervisors’ District 3 seat.

Diaz has sat on the council since 2008 and has also served on community boards like the Cal State San Marcos President’s Advisory Committee, San Diego Gas & Electric’s Community Advisory Council and the San Diego Union- Tribune’s Latino Advisory Board.

Diaz announced her candidacy along with endorsements from local and state politicians like Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego.

“I’m running for supervisor to serve as an honest, independent and articulate voice for San Diego County residents,” Diaz said. “I won’t be afraid to take on the status quo and institute new ideas to reduce homelessness, keep neighborhoods safe, improve the services that our most vulnerable residents rely on, tackle climate change, and protect the things that make San Diego County such a great place to live.”

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar currently represents the Third District and will be running for her second term on the board in 2020. She won her first term in 2016 by roughly 1,300 votes over incumbent Dave Roberts, finishing with 50.3 percent of the vote. District 3 includes the cities of Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Solana Beach and a section of San Diego north of Kearny Mesa.