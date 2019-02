FOX 5’s Wine Guy Will Burtner announced the winners of the 2019 Winey Awards Wednesday on the FOX 5 Morning News.

The annual viewers-choice awards recognize some of the best San Diego-area wines, wineries and breweries of the year.

The winners are…

Best White Wine: Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

Best Red Wine: Lamole Di Lamole Chianti Classico

Best Wine For Under $15: Skater Girl Chardonnay

Best Local Winery: Vesper, Escondido

Best Local Brewery: Pizza Port, Solana Beach