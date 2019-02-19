Suspicious device prompts road closures in Golden Hill

Posted 10:07 AM, February 19, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Police shut down streets in the Golden Hill area early Tuesday morning after a suspicious device was found near an intersection, but bomb squad personnel determined the object was a commercial bait tank, authorities said.

A patrol officer spotted the object near the intersection of 24th Street and Broadway shortly before 1:50 a.m. and notified the bomb squad, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Matt Spicer said.

Officers shut down Broadway from 23rd to 25th streets and C Street from 23rd to 25th streets while bomb squad personnel scanned the device to determine if it was a threat, according to San Diego police.

The road closures were lifted shortly before 4:30 a.m., Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Bomb squad personnel determined the device was a commercial bait tank typically used for kayak fishing, Spicer said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.