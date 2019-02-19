Person hospitalized after being struck by Volkswagen

SAN DIEGO– A pedestrian was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he was struck by a car near an intersection in the Casa De Oro area, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of Campo Road and North Granada Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, Doerr said, adding that the extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately available.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The driver of the Volkswagen sedan that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.