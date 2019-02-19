Oceanside holds workshop to discuss threat of sea level rise

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside’s Planning Division hosted residents and business leaders Tuesday evening to review the results of a study that shows the city’s coastline is vulnerable against the predicted sea level rise.

Oceanside Harbor, the pier and parking areas along the beach, are seen as areas of major concern.

“We’re looking at what it will be when the sea level has risen anywhere from six to 24 inches over the course of the next decade,” said Russ Cunningham, City of Oceanside’s chief planner.

The city will conduct two more informational meetings seeking input and support from people. At some point, it will design ways to mitigate the potential problems and figure out how it’s going to pay for these defense measures.