Manny Machado agrees to join San Diego Padres, sources say

SAN DIEGO – Major League Baseball All-Star Manny Machado agreed to sign with the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old Machado will join the Padres for the 2019 season after agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million contract, according to an MLB Insider.

Machado’s contract is the biggest free-agent contract in the history of American sports, MLB Insider Mark Feinsand reported.

Machado is a four-time MLB All-Star and two-time Golden Glove winner at third base. He had a .297 batting average with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs and a career-high .905 OPS last season, according to ESPN.

The Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell posted to Twitter, “The Padres solved their longstanding 3B riddle as emphatically as they possibly could. Manny Machado is coming to San Diego.”

