Icy roads prompt school officials to cancel classes

SAN DIEGO - The cold weather has prompted school officials to cancel classes or have late starts Tuesday.

Warner Unified School District canceled classes due to icy roads and winter weather conditions Tuesday, according to San Diego County Office of Education spokeswoman Music Watson.

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school district,” Watson said.

Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District and Spencer Valley School District will have a late start, she added.

Frigid temperatures are expected in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning as a frost advisory remains in place for the deserts and the inland valleys.

The NWS issued a frost advisory that will last until 9 a.m. in parts of the county, including El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos, Santee and Borrego Springs.

The advisory indicates a likelihood of temperatures dropping to the low-30s.

NWS officials warn that shelter should be provided for pets or livestock, and sensitive outdoor plants could die if unprotected in the frost.