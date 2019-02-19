× Elderly driver crashes truck through playground fence

SAN DIEGO – An elderly driver crashed his truck through a fence of an elementary school playground in Carmel Valley Tuesday, authorities said.

The man in his 70s suffered a medical condition while driving causing him to lose control of his truck, San Diego police said. The truck went onto a grass field and through a fence before coming to a stop on Solana Highlands Elementary School property around 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

There were no other reports of injuries due to the crash.

The school, which is located at 3520 Long Run Drive and part of Solana Beach Elementary School District, was not in session Tuesday.