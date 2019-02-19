Construction of secondary border wall project begins

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection crews began construction of the San Diego Secondary Wall Project that will replace the existing barriers along the San Diego-Tijuana border Monday, authorities said.

The 14-mile project — which is not a new wall — will include replacing existing barriers with new 30-foot-tall steel bollards. The project is directly north to the San Diego primary fence replacement project that is currently under construction, according to CBP.

“These two important barriers, in combination with a patrol road and technology, create an enforcement zone for the USBP as part of a border wall system. Given the high-density population in the San Diego-Tijuana area, the updated border infrastructure is critically needed,” CBP officials stated.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a waiver in early February to expedite the fencing project and contracted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Department officials said the upgraded fence with “help curb illegal immigration into San Diego.”

Under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order, CBP officials said they continue to take steps to plan, design and construct a physical wall along “using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve operational control of the southern border.”