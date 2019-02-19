Cold storm to dump more snow in East County mountains

Posted 3:57 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, February 19, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- A cold storm will move over San Diego County Wednesday and bring more snow to the mountains of East County, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountains ins San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from 1 p.m. on Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday. Forecasters predicted heavy snow for Pine Valley, Julian and the Sunrise Highway on Mount Laguna.

More than a foot of new snow at elevations above 5500 feet, but elevations as low as 2500 feet could see 1 to three inches of snow, according to the NWS.

People traveling over Interstate 8 to Imperial County or in other high-elevation areas during the storm were advised to bring emergency provisions including an extra flashlight, food, water and warm clothing in their cars.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.