Cold storm to dump more snow in East County mountains

SAN DIEGO -- A cold storm will move over San Diego County Wednesday and bring more snow to the mountains of East County, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountains ins San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from 1 p.m. on Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday. Forecasters predicted heavy snow for Pine Valley, Julian and the Sunrise Highway on Mount Laguna.

More than a foot of new snow at elevations above 5500 feet, but elevations as low as 2500 feet could see 1 to three inches of snow, according to the NWS.

People traveling over Interstate 8 to Imperial County or in other high-elevation areas during the storm were advised to bring emergency provisions including an extra flashlight, food, water and warm clothing in their cars.