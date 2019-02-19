All lanes of westbound I-8 through Mission Valley to close overnight

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans will close all westbound lanes of Interstate 8 from state Route 163 through Mission Valley from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday for its Interchange Improvement Project.

“We are very close to completion of this project,” said Caltrans Resident Engineer Brandon Farmer. “We originally planned to close the freeway three nights this week to install the new overhead sign structures but had to postpone the installation due to rain.”

Drivers were advised to take one of the following detours: