Wet weather impacting local farmers markets

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Business owners say a wet winter is impacting local farmers markets.

At the Welk Farmers' Market in Escondido on Monday, several stand owners tore down and packed up early when it began to rain.

Many businesses make a living selling their produce and goods at farmers markets across San Diego County.

"We need people to come out again. Californians don't come out in the rain," said Danny Carlo, owner of Feraco's Cannolis.

Carlo says the wet weather this winter has been driving away customers. He sells cannolis seven days a week at one of the county's daily farmers markets, but at least 14 markets have been rained out since the start of the new year, Carlo said.

"It’s just really hurting us," the owner of another stand told FOX 5. "We thrive on good weather and people that want to enjoy the outside. It’s something that we can’t do with this rain.”

The owners of Smitty's Glasswax said they have lost an entire month's worth of revenue this winter.

“No less than $2,500, $3,000" Francisco Lomeli said. "I have three kids and you can take a hit for a month but this is going into month two."

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for inland valley areas around the county. Another round of rain is expected in the forecast this week.