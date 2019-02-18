Snow turns Mount Laguna into winter wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- At least 6 inches of snow fell on the hamlet of Mount Laguna. delighting families who were lucky enough to make it up to the mountains Monday.

The California Highway Patrol closed nearly 30 miles of Route 79 -- from Descanso until just north of Julian -- and all 20 miles of Sunrise Highway (Route 51) after several vehicles got bogged down in the snow Sunday. But authorities reopened the mountain roads in phases, requiring chains our 4-wheel drive on vehicles headed to the snow. By afternoon, state Route 79 was fully reopened without restrictions. Sunrise Highway remained closed as of 6 p.m., with no indication of when it might reopen, according to CHP.

Families who made it up the mountain, enjoyed snow ball fights sledding and frolicking in the snow.

The CHP set up check points on Sunrise Highway to make sure all drivers had their chains on, and the proactive safety approach kept fender benders to a minimum. More snow is expected to hit later in the week.