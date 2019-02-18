Snow blankets Las Vegas causing I-15 closure

Posted 8:29 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42AM, February 18, 2019

Summerlin resident shared a picture of his snow-covered backyard on Feb. 18, 2019.

LAS VEGAS – A winter storm moved through Las Vegas Sunday covering the ground with snow and prompted road closures.

Up to two inches of snow accumulated on the western areas of Las Vegas overnight, FOX 5 Vegas reported Monday. The snowy conditions caused traffic issues throughout the area.

Nevada Department of Transportation closed both directions of Interstate 15 between Stateline and St. Rose Parkway Monday morning. Las Vegas Boulevard near I-15 was also closed to traffic.

NDOT workers were plowing the snow and adding salt and sand to freeway lanes.

“This cold air mass is staying in place through the week ahead,” a FOX 5 Vegas weathercaster Sam Argier said.

A winter weather advisory ended at 4 a.m. Monday.

The last time Las Vegas had this amount of snow was in 2008, according to reports.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.