Snow blankets Las Vegas causing I-15 closure

LAS VEGAS – A winter storm moved through Las Vegas Sunday covering the ground with snow and prompted road closures.

Up to two inches of snow accumulated on the western areas of Las Vegas overnight, FOX 5 Vegas reported Monday. The snowy conditions caused traffic issues throughout the area.

Nevada Department of Transportation closed both directions of Interstate 15 between Stateline and St. Rose Parkway Monday morning. Las Vegas Boulevard near I-15 was also closed to traffic.

NDOT workers were plowing the snow and adding salt and sand to freeway lanes.

“This cold air mass is staying in place through the week ahead,” a FOX 5 Vegas weathercaster Sam Argier said.

WOW! Thanks to Josh Williams with Williams Imagery for sharing this drone video of the snow in the southwest Las Vegas valley! pic.twitter.com/c8DO3l3PNv — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) February 18, 2019

WOW!!! Big thanks to Michael Bringhurst who sent @FOX5Vegas video of SNOW at the @Bellagio Fountains!! #VegasSnow pic.twitter.com/CMtFDSzN1n — Alyssa Deitsch (@alyssadeitsch) February 18, 2019

Rare snow last night in Las Vegas set Social Media users "aTwitter" as they posted videos like these with the hashtag #vegassnow pic.twitter.com/JkANQfPHyw — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 18, 2019

A winter weather advisory ended at 4 a.m. Monday.

The last time Las Vegas had this amount of snow was in 2008, according to reports.