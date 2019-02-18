New ‘playful’ exhibit opens at the Science Center

Posted 9:41 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, February 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO - There's a new exhibit open at the Fleet Science Center for kids and the young at heart.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.