Grapevine reopens after wintry conditions, multiple accidents cause closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Lanes along the Grapevine Pass reopened Monday after a weekend storm that brought heavy snow, black ice and hail caused closures in both directions.
After California Highway Patrol warned drivers to snow down, Caltrans reported Interstate 5 was closed in both directions “due to continued snow accumulation combined with multiple collisions” at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
Those driving on the mountain corridor were stranded for hours.
California Highway Patrol eventually reopened the southbound lanes, while the northbound lanes remained closed early Monday.
Both directions reopened just before 8 a.m.