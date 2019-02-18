Grapevine reopens after wintry conditions, multiple accidents cause closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Lanes along the Grapevine Pass reopened Monday after a weekend storm that brought heavy snow, black ice and hail caused closures in both directions.

After California Highway Patrol warned drivers to snow down, Caltrans reported Interstate 5 was closed in both directions “due to continued snow accumulation combined with multiple collisions” at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

We are pacing at 25 mph due to snow. Please slow down. pic.twitter.com/pr9OoTg4OB — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 17, 2019

GRAPEVINE: I-5 is now CLOSED in both directions due to continued snow accumulation combined with multiple collisions. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/J0IMBErzXs — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 18, 2019

Those driving on the mountain corridor were stranded for hours.

Traffic is at a crawl on the northbound side due to several spin outs caused by drivers going too fast.

Please slow down in the snow. pic.twitter.com/yIRBrgJ52U — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 18, 2019

California Highway Patrol eventually reopened the southbound lanes, while the northbound lanes remained closed early Monday.

Both directions reopened just before 8 a.m.