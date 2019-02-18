California Tower closes for earthquake safety improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A temporary closure of California Tower at Balboa Park's San Diego Museum of Man began Monday as crews make reinforcements to protect the century-old structure from earthquake damage.

The iconic landmark, which was built in 1915, opened to the public in 2015 after it was closed for 80 years. A popular tour of the tower takes 40 minutes, during which visitors make the trek of 125 steps to get about 35 feet above sea level.

The City of San Diego and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are funding the seismic retrofit.

The construction was expected to last seven to ten months.