At least 15 people trapped on SeaWorld sky ride

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen people were waiting to be rescued after becoming trapped on a ride at SeaWorld Monday night.
Five gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on “Bayside Skyride” around 7:22 p.m., according to San Diego police. Between 15 and 30 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was working to rescue passengers.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
32.764790 -117.226608