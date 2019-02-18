At least 15 people trapped on SeaWorld sky ride

Posted 7:53 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10PM, February 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen people were waiting to be rescued after becoming trapped on a ride at SeaWorld Monday night.

Five gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on “Bayside Skyride” around 7:22 p.m., according to San Diego police. Between 15 and 30 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was working to rescue passengers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 32.764790 by -117.226608.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.