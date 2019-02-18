At least 15 people trapped on SeaWorld sky ride

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen people were waiting to be rescued after becoming trapped on a ride at SeaWorld Monday night.

Five gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on “Bayside Skyride” around 7:22 p.m., according to San Diego police. Between 15 and 30 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was working to rescue passengers.

#BREAKING San Diego police confirm a strong gust of wind tripped the circuit breaker on the Bayside skyride @ #SeaWorld leaving at least 15 people stuck on the ride some of them suspended above the water. You can see the gondolas illuminated in blue. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/6Jywvuc0fh — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 19, 2019

Just spoke with two 12-year-old girls who got off on the last gondola before Bayside Skyride shut down. They’ve been stranded in a parking lot while one of their dads is still stuck – along with a 15-year-old brother.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/muKvVjf4vs — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 19, 2019

These girls have been waiting in a parking lot near Ingraham St. for two hours while their family is still stuck in a gondola at SeaWorld. They got off just as the ride was breaking down. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/D7kjhOebEg — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 19, 2019

We spoke to Jonathan Sherr by phone who is stuck in gondola number four with his 15-year-old son. He says he’s received very little communication from #SeaWorld on how they’ll be rescued. According to Sherr there was a small blanket on board the ride. @fox5sandiego — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 19, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.