Visitors asked to stay out of Julian as snow draws crowds

SAN DIEGO — Sunday brought more chilly conditions and mountain snow to San Diego, with eight to twelve inches of snow forecast for the heights of Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

Three to six inches were expected to fall in lower-elevation mountain communities such as Julian, where a dusting was already falling late in the afternoon, with more expected overnight and into early Monday morning.

By 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s substation in Julian was asking visitors to stay out of the town due to “large crowds” and snowfall. “Driving conditions continue to be dangerous due to the weather,” the department explained on Twitter.

Due to the snowfall in Julian and the large crowds already in town, @SDSOJulian is asking the public to stay away for their own safety. Driving conditions continue to be dangerous due to the weather. We thank you for your patience and cooperation. #SanDiegoWx #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/8GZ7ec38dA — Julian Substation (@SDSOJulian) February 18, 2019

Sheriff’s officials said large crowds had also gathered in Mt. Laguna and other mountain areas. “Expect heavy traffic and windy/icy conditions over the coming days,” the county’s Rural Substations group warned on Twitter. “Be prepared and bring tire chains just in case. Be mindful of your surroundings.”

Chains were required on Sunrise Highway from State Route 79 to Highway 8 due to snow and icy conditions in the Mt. Laguna area:

Mt Laguna, chains are required on Sunrise Hwy from SR 79 to Hwy 8 due to snow and icy conditions — San Diego County DPW (@sdcountydpw) February 17, 2019

Periods of showers were expected across the county through early Monday, with the heaviest rainfall in the late afternoon and evening, according to National Weather Service. Gusty winds were also predicted. Another cold storm was expected to move through late Wednesday through Friday.

