Big rig crash breaks bridge rail, closes freeway ramp

Posted 9:14 PM, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11PM, February 17, 2019

A big rig jackknifed on a freeway connector near San Ysidro under rainy conditions Sunday night.

SAN DIEGO — A semi-truck jackknifed on a slick highway near San Ysidro Sunday night, forcing officials to close a major freeway connector while they removed the big rig and repaired a bridge rail.

The crash, which happened around 9 p.m., closed the southbound Interstate 5 connector to eastbound State Route 905, according to California Highway Patrol.

The semi-truck damaged a bridge rail so Caltrans was called to the scene to repair it. CHP said no one was injured in the crash.

Track live traffic conditions with our map.

