Armed man barricades himself inside Poway apartment

POWAY, Calif. — An armed man barricaded himself inside an apartment complex in Poway early Sunday, police said.

The standoff began around 4 a.m., an official with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Deputies blocked off Poway Road between Garden and Sudan Roads.

Deputies were working to talk the man outside the apartment unit. The roads remained closed during the active standoff.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.