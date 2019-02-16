Woman struck by BMW suffers multiple fractures

SAN DIEGO — A 39-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening while crossing a street in the Ridgeview/Webster area of San Diego and hospitalized with multiple fractures.

A 41-year-old man driving a gray 2008 BMW 750i sedan northbound in the No. 2 lane of the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue about 6:50 p.m. entered the intersection of Federal Boulevard with a green light and the woman was crossing Euclid Avenue in the north crosswalk against the pedestrian signal, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The woman was struck by the BMW in the No. 2 lane and suffered fractures to her legs and a fractured pelvis, Tansey said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Tansey said.

The woman had been drinking, but her sobriety was unknown, Tansey said.

The crash was under investigation by SDPD Traffic Division detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call SDPD Traffic detectives at (858) 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.