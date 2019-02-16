Woman found unconscious after Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A crash left a woman with serious injuries in Chula Vista, police said Saturday morning.

A 911 call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Friday about a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of Date and Main streets, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers and firefighters arriving at the crash scene found a female pedestrian unconscious with apparent life-threatening injuries, police said. She was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

The woman was not immediately able to be identified, but was believed to be in her late 30s.

Police said the driver in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating with an investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the collision.